Governor Edwards: Get a game plan now

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tropical Storm Ida could become a major hurricane and threat for Louisiana.

The system could bring life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds and heavy rain across the State.

Governor John Bel Edwards is urging residents to get a game plan now. State leaders are concerned that temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico are ripe for rapid intensification as the tropics ramp up.

“While the exact track and the exact intensity isn’t known, I can tell you that if you look at the left limits of the cone of uncertainty and the right limits, they basically are the Louisiana, Texas line and the Louisiana, Mississippi line,” Governor Edwards said.

The Governor is also worried that there is less time than normal for residents to prepare.

“It can go from tropical storm to a major hurricane,” Edwards said. “We don’t have the five or six day window that we typically have to be prepared.”

This potential threat comes near the one year anniversary of Hurricane Laura hitting Southwestern Louisiana and the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

During a news conference this afternoon, FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell urged the entire state to get a game plan now and heed warnings.

“If they tell you to evacuate, evacuate,” Criswell said. “If they tell you to shelter in place, shelter in place. They’re going to know what’s best for you. Know where you’re going to get that information and listen to the advice of your local officials.”

Governor Edwards is also urging everyone eligible to get vaccinated to do so.

The Governor is worried if shelters have to house thousands of people that COVID-19 could become an even greater problem than it already is.

