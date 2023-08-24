NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The fire risk has been a constant battle for fire departments across Louisiana, and it isn’t slowing down as the hot and dry weather sticks around.

“There doesn’t appear to be any guaranteed relief in sight when you look at the forecast which means that these conditions may remain in place or possibly worsen over the next several days,” said Director for Office of Homeland Security Casey Tingle.

With more than 300 wildfires since May, the state’s Emergency Operations Center is now active. They’re coordinating resources across the state to ensure help is available when needed.

“The engineers are currently activated to provide support in the areas that may be in threat to the wildfires. We’re in support of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and the State Fire Marshals Office and the current parishes,” said Col. Greg St. Romain.

State officials say it’s a dire situation, and there are many ways you can help prevent fires. These include safely disposing of cigarettes, turning off devices that might overheat, even securing the safety chains if you’re towing to make sure they don’t cause a spark on the road, and of course, avoiding all outdoor burning.

“We’re relying on cooperation, we’re relying on our people really caring about their communities and caring about one another, and I think as you travel the roadways or whether not it’s a burn ban it’s going to take that spirit cooperation in order for us to really work at solving this issue,” said Colonel Lamar Davis.

