PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Governor John Bel Edwards (D-La.) declared a state of emergency in Plaquemines Parish due to the escalating threat of a saltwater wedge advancing up the Mississippi River.

This comes after the river’s water level fell, allowing saltwater to flow in and potentially impact drinking water and industrial water supplies.

According to a press release from Plaquemines Parish Government, the decision aims to provide continuous assistance to parish officials who are managing the impact on the Venice-Boothville drinking water system.

In an effort to safeguard the water treatment plants in Belle Chasse and Dalcour (Braithwaite), the USACE will construct an underwater barrier sill near Myrtle Grove designed to stop the saltwater’s upriver movement.

The sill is estimated to be completed in a span of two weeks but will reportedly start producing benefits during the construction process.

A drinking water advisory remains in effect for the Empire Bridge to Venice area. Water and ice distribution points are open at the Boothville-Venice and Buras fire stations. There is a limit of two cases per household for the distributed water.

Parish officials and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security will meet weekly to talk about available options.

