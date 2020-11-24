LIVE NOW: Gov. Edwards announces ‘step back to a revised Phase 2’

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced a “step back to a revised Phase 2,” citing the state’s positivity rate and hospitalizations continue to rise amid a third wave of the pandemic.

“Because of the trajectory we’ve been on the last ten days or so, it is imperative that we take action and take action now,” said Edwards.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,266 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 39 more deaths Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 224,403 and deaths to 6,323.

After noting on Friday that hospitalizations per capita for the state have increased over the 14 days, the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Louisiana passed the 1,000-mark on Sunday, reaching its highest point since August.

Louisiana remains in Phase 3 under orders extended earlier this month through December 4 as the governor and state public health officials expressed concern about the rise in cases and hospitalizations around the state.

Last week, Edwards released a video and statement urging residents to do their part to stop the spread of COVID during the holidays to ease the strain on healthcare workers and help keep hospitals across from becoming overwhelmed.