Gov. Edwards outlines legislative session agenda

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has outlined a limited package of priorities for the three-month legislative session that starts next week.
Edwards spoke Monday to the Press Club of Baton Rouge about his legislative agenda. The Democratic governor highlighted his push to boost spending on education.
He says he’ll renew his fight to raise Louisiana’s minimum wage. That idea is a long shot that has failed each year of Edwards’ first term.
Republican lawmakers have prioritized a push to rework the state’s civil litigation system to try to limit damages awarded in car wreck lawsuits.
Edwards says he’s willing to discuss such changes but offered no commitments to specific bills.