Gov. Edwards outlines legislative session agenda

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to media at the Case Closed Barbershop on November 15, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Louisiana residents head to the polls tomorrow to vote in the gubernatorial runoff election between Republican candidate Eddie Rispone and incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has outlined a limited package of priorities for the three-month legislative session that starts next week.

Edwards spoke Monday to the Press Club of Baton Rouge about his legislative agenda. The Democratic governor highlighted his push to boost spending on education.

He says he’ll renew his fight to raise Louisiana’s minimum wage. That idea is a long shot that has failed each year of Edwards’ first term.

Republican lawmakers have prioritized a push to rework the state’s civil litigation system to try to limit damages awarded in car wreck lawsuits.

Edwards says he’s willing to discuss such changes but offered no commitments to specific bills.