‘Gotta Love Dem Oysters’ hands-on demonstration at Kitchen in the Garden

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Botanical Garden’s Kitchen in the Garden presents Gotta Love Dem Oysters, on April 2, provided by Elysian Seafood.

Oysters are one of the most quintessential New Orleans seafood. Join Chefs Brandon Blackwell, and Jennifer Sherrod-Blackwell from Elysian Seafood as they demonstrate how to shuck oysters.

Guests will then sample oysters raw on the half shell and charbroiled, and learn to make the sauces that accompany these briney treats! Beer will be served with this program.

Tickets to Gotta Love Dem Oysters are $40 and can be purchased here. The event will take place on Thursday, April 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This hands-on event is part of a long series happening at Kitchen in the Garden. Additional upcoming events include interactive demonstrations, educational classes and chef’s dinners.

The full list of upcoming events can be found here.