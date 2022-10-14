Get in FREE: Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival - this weekend

It’s the Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival.

Vendors with a variety of their signature dishes include Brocato’s Catering, Central City BBQ, Cocoa & Cream, LLC, Dickie Brennan’s Bourbon House, Dirty Dishes, LLC, Gonzo’s Smokehouse & BBQ, LaDelyo’s Creole Catering LLC, Tigers Creole Cuisine, Voleo’s Pizza and Walkers’s BBQ.

We can’t forget the desserts from Cocktail Beans, Element2 Beverage Company, JB’S Softee Treats LLC, Keyalas Pralines LLC and Hen.E Sweets.

Music Schedule

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

5:30pm to 6:45pm Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen

7:00pm to 8:30pm Robert Finley

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

Camp Street Stage

11:00am to 12:00pm Wolfe Johns Blues Band

1:00pm to 2:00pm Mem Shannon & the Membership

3:15pm to 4:30pm Mia Borders

5:45pm to 7:00pm Walter Wolfman Washington

St. Charles Ave. Stage

12:00pm to 1:00pm Layla Musselwhite

2:00pm to 3:15pm Mr. Sipp

4:30pm to 5:45pm Kenny Neal

7:00pm to 8:30pm Charlie Musselwhite

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16

Camp Street Stage

11:00am to 12:00pm Kevin & the Blues Groovers

1:00pm to 2:00pm DK Harrell

3:15pm to 4:30pm Trudy Lynn

5:45pm to 7:00pm Little Freddie King

St. Charles Ave. Stage

12:00pm to 1:00pm Eric Johanson

2:00pm to 3:15pm Joy Clark

4:30pm to 5:45pm Johnny Sansone

7:00pm to 8:30pm Ruthie Foster

No recording. Please, no audio or video recording of any performances at the festival.