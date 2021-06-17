Gorilla Glue incident behind her, and now Tessica Brown has a new hair care line

Violet, La.— The world first learned of Tessica Brown from the viral video of her putting Gorilla Glue in her hair and damaging her hair and scalp back in January of this year.

Since then, her world has been a bit of a whirlwind, but her life as certainly improved..

Brown says, “I’m much better now.”



She credits a doctor in Los Angeles removed the glue and some of her damaged hair and Brown was on the road to recovery.

We spoke with Brown then, and along the way she’s had to learn to deal with her new-found celebrity and interest from strangers.

Tessica Brown’s ‘Forever Hair Care’ line (WGNO-TV)

“Even when we went on vacation it still was a lot of pictures, a lot of ‘are you the Gorilla Glue Girl? Yes, I never had a chance to breath yet,” said Brown.

She also needed to grow her hair back and with the help of a hair product company and her manager, she did just that.

“(My Manager Gina) said we’re going to come up with something to grow your hair back. A lot of people started sending me stuff and to try but it just wasn’t working fast enough or how I needed it to work. and when they sent me these drops, they sent me the first drops they really didn’t work, but they sent me another one and I started feeling a stubble growing on my hair already and in 2 months my hair has grown a lot.”

The result is a partnership with that company to develop Brown’s own hair care line called ‘Forever Hair Care.’ It includes those hair growth drops and a spritz for hold.



Brown says, “It pretty much holds your hair, like Gorilla Glue, but you can wash it out (laughs)”

What has also come with Brown’s new found fame is a shoutout on rapper Nicki Minaj’s new song. Brown says she’s ok with the attention

“I was like yeah!!! I thought it was cute,” said Brown.