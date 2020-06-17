GOP-backed tax breaks win House support, as Democrats object

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, right, speaks about the legislative session with Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, left, on Monday, June 1, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House’s tax break debate is highlighting the chamber’s deepening partisan divisions in the state’s coronavirus response effort.

Republicans say the package of multimillion-dollar tax breaks they are pushing will help companies struggling with the coronavirus outbreak. Democrats say the business lobby is taking advantage of the pandemic to unravel curbs put on ballooning incentive programs.

The agenda for the ongoing special session was crafted by GOP legislative leaders in consultation with business organizations.

Democrats argue the agenda left too little room to introduce bills that would help families and individual workers.

That disagreement surfaced in Tuesday’s debate that passed three business tax breaks to the Senate for consideration.