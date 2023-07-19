NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Louisiana (Goodwill Industries SELA) has a new home in New Orleans East.

On Wednesday, July 19, Goodwill Industries SELA announced the successful purchase of the former Lowe’s Home Improvement store located at 5770 Read Boulevard.

The new site will serve as a multifunctional space that will house a retail store, outlet store, opportunity center, workforce development services, warehouse operations, and more.

Jodee Daroca, President, and CEO of Goodwill Industries SELA, expressed her enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, “We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter with the establishment of Goodwill East. This strategic acquisition will significantly enhance our ability to fulfill our mission of helping individuals with barriers to employment, overcome challenges and achieve economic independence.”

The new development will create 75 new jobs, with some positions offering wages of up to $30 per hour and their workforce development services aims to employ even more community members.

There has been no word yet on an opening date at this time.

