NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The latest round of trainees learning to fight fires in New Orleans graduated to the next phase of their careers on Friday, July 14.

The New Orleans Fire Department and Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a promotion ceremony for the recruit class R-1-2023. Seven individuals were promoted to the position of “Probationary Firefighters”.

NOFD Superintendent Roman Nelson says he is pleased with their progress and the rate of new recruits joining the force.

“You hear about the staffing shortages affecting the country, especially public safety, but we’ve been fortunate because we’ve been able to continue hiring throughout covid and to this day. We haven’t been able to fill up the classes like we want to, but it’s been steady, and we’ve seen good solid recruits that want to serve the New Orleans fire department,” said Nelson.

Their five months of training happened at the Victor H. Municipal Training Academy.

