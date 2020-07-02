Going home with God and groceries

Household of Faith gives food to families

NEW ORLEANS – The demand is still strong.

For families affected by the pandemic, they need food.

And they get it at Household of Faith Church, 9300 I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East.

Typically the food distribution is every other Friday.

It starts at 9 am.

It continues until the food runs out.

Then in Harvey on most Mondays at 9 am.

That address is 2074 Paxton Street.

Again, the groceries go quickly.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says that’s why folks drive up and line up before the sun comes up.

Household of Faith’s food comes from Second Harvest Food Bank.