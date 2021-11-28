“God Save the Queen:” The Queen of the Renaissance Festival

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) —2021’s Louisiana Renaissance Festival is under the jurisdiction of a brand new queen.

The festival is awakened every weekend in late fall with the sound of a cannon. It is a medieval story-book world with fried confections, dinosaur sized smoked turkey legs, acrobats, old English-speaking peasants, jousting, birds of prey and every manor of high octane entertainment with dark-age flair.

All the splendor of the Renaissance world is ruled by her majesty, Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth the first ruled England historically, starting in 1558. In 2021, Hanna Blazer assumes her spirit. Only one rule is to be followed at the festival, DO NOT BREAK CHARACTER. Hanna is at all times, “Queen Elizabeth” and it’s a role that suits her well.

Queen Elizabeth always refers to herself using the majestic plural form of “we” and not the singular form of “I.” Her majesty speaks this way because she is not speaking only on behalf of herself, but also for God. It was believed that royals were ordained by divinity. Therefore, it is Hanna’s divine right to rule until the Louisiana Renaissance Festival ends on December 12th.

With eloquent speech, Queen Elizabeth says, “taking our rightful position ordained by God upon the throne, we remarked quite pleased that this is the work of the Lord, and it is glorious in our eyes!”

The festival mirrors the real world, where a woman can be fierce in her own way. That fierceness can manifest itself on the festival grounds through many costumes, be it, a princess, a dragon, a warrior or the Queen. Some people in 2021 as well as people from the olden days, do not feel a woman is capable of leadership. Queen Elizabeth (the 2021’s version and the 1558 version), would say otherwise.

“For others, who have to deal with it, I would tell you, it is a most difficult thing. For it is not thought that we are capable in mind, body or spirit. Yet, I aim to prove all those who disbelieve, that they are wrong,” says Hanna Blazer.

Every day during the festival, there is the cherished tradition of the knighting ceremony. One by one, young men and women make t heir way up to the Queen’s Stage to greet her majesty. They take an oath to respect the Queen’s three principles of knowledge, honesty and bravery.

Hanna remembers attending the festival and meeting the queen when she was only three years old. Today she wears the crown and administers the oath. Perhaps there is something to this divine right to rule!

“We are quite pleased to have the opportunity to create something special with the people who come through the gate. The most amazing and rewarding experiences are having individualized moments with someone, that they then take and remember the next time they come to visit,” says Hanna Blazer.

Every year around 25 thousand people attend the festival to relish the archaic and reflect on the days of old. Queen Elizabeth enjoys her time upon the thrown and wants those to visit to be immersed in a world apart. she gives this advice:

“Enjoy the history. Take part in what you can. See things that are different and aren’t accustomed to, that spark your thoughts. You can take that yearning for knowledge back to your everyday life. Also enjoy that feeling of oddity. It is a feeling you experience when you to realize, that THIS is what life was like in the 16th century.”

The Louisiana Renaissance Festival takes place every weekend through December 12th.