Goat gets “arrested” by Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is getting some retweets after posting to their official Twitter page that they’ve “arrested” a goat.

According to the tweet, Deputy Michael Jenkins of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office encountered a displaced goat in the weeks following Hurricane Ida. When trying to reason with the goat, it began to resist.

The goat was then “arrested” for battery of a police officer, harassment and criminal mischief before being released into the custody of its owner.

Deputy Michael Jenkins came across a goat who was displaced by Hurricane #Ida. As the deputy began speaking to the goat, he began resisting. He was arrested for Battery of a Police Officer, Harassment, & Criminal Mischief. He was released to the custody of his owner. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/o4BKM34acp — Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (@LafourcheSO) September 13, 2021