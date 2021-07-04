‘Go Fourth on the River’ goes off without a hitch thanks to Will Smith

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Despite being canceled due to a lack of city funding, Hollywood A-lister Will Smith, who is in New Orleans shooting his new movie Emancipation, donated $100,000 to sponsor the annual “GO Fourth on the River” on Sunday night.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, however this year went off without a hitch even with rain previously canceling other holiday weekend festivities.

Reporter Anna McAllister was camped along the riverfront to deliver the story in the video clip above from WGNO News at 10 p.m.

