GNO STEM hosts virtual summer camp to explore robotics

NEW ORLEANS – Greater New Orleans STEM Initiative (GNO STEM) introduced two, week-long sessions of a new Virtual STEM Summer Camp that explores Robotic Electrical Engineering.

The camps will take place online on the following dates:

Session 1 will be held June 15 – 19 — from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Session 2 will be held July 13 – 17 — from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Students will receive 2 hours of live instruction each day including hands-on circuit building followed by self-paced circuit practice and challenges. GNO STEM’s Robotic Electrical Engineering camp will taught by instructor Brian Young, an engineer and certified teacher with more than 20 years of experience.

The camp is for students in grades 3 – 11 and adaptable to students according to their age and subject matter expertise.

Campers must have access to a computer or iPad and have the internet to participate. Registered students will receive a kit of materials including a camp guide, directions for daily activities, and all electronic components needed for the camp and lab experiments.

“GNO STEM’s Virtual Summer STEM Camp sessions will immerse students in a week of exciting hands-on activities as they bring gadgets to life with electrical engineering and lab experiments,” said Jennifer LaCoste, GNO STEM executive director. “Campers will discover how engineering and programming work together to make new and exciting inventions and build technology skills while collaborating with other camp students online, all from the safety of home,” added LaCoste.

Students will complete camp with an understanding of the electrical engineering process and have the tools they need to continue to practice what they have learned at home.

Some of the topics and activities include voltage, current, resistance, schematic symbols, series and parallel circuits, batteries, switch types, motors, buzzers, photocells, diodes, RGB LED, capacitors, SCR, and integrated circuits.

The cost of the week-long camp is $185 per session. To learn more about GNO STEM or to register for Virtual STEM Summer Cam visit www.gnostem.org or contact michelle.mangum@gnostem.org.