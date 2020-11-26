Giving thanks since 1876

A Louisiana general store has been a place of Thanksgiving for almost a century and a half

COVINGTON, La – If gratitude’s got a Louisiana address, it has to be here.

It’s HJ Smith’s Son.

It’s a general store in the heart of Covington, Louisiana.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is here to find out how Thanksgiving is not just once a year, but an everyday event.

The story comes from the grandson of the original owner.

His name is Larry Smith.

Larry has seen a lot of Thanksgiving Days in his day.

More than ever, this year, this crazy year, Larry’s thankful for his customers.

For his community.

For the people who bring gratitude to the table, every day.

As Larry says, he believes in good people.

And in the good Lord.