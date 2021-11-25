Giving thanks on Bourbon Street

From Hollywood to New Orleans, a traveling Thanksgiving feast

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – On Bourbon Street, a buffet is about to be.

Center stage.

In the spotlight.

It’s bountiful, all right.

A big traditional, New Orleans style feast.

It’s for Thanksgiving, of course.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is sitting at the table at Red Fish Grill with Executive Chef Chris Vazquez.

Chris is the chef who comes with a resume right out of Hollywood.

Before he arrived in this LA, he was in the other LA.

For ten years, he catered the Academy Awards, the Oscars.

Now he and his New Orleans crew serve up a glitzy gratitude menu on Bourbon Street.

As far as Chef Chris is concerned, everybody is a celebrity on Thanksgiving.

Everybody is a star.

Bill Wood says, “before you arrived in this ‘LA’ , you were a chef in the other ‘LA’ in California cooking for movie stars at the Academy Awards.”

Chef Chris Vazquez says, “it’s all the same, the love for food and just the joy of doing it is just incredible.”

For Chef Chris and his New Orleans crew, Thanksgiving is the Oscars of the holidays.

And they’ve got a gratitude journal bigger than the catch of the day.

Chef Chris says, “everything that’s personal to you every day, health, family, friends, that’s what I’m most thankful for.”

Even and especially when Thanksgiving is a holiday.

And also a workday.

Just like every day.

Here on Bourbon Street.