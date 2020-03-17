Giving Hope NOLA to provide hundreds of meals for families in New Orleans East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Giving Hope NOLA provided hundreds of meals for families in New Orleans East today!

The organization set up a new drive-thru at their food pantry! Normally, Giving Hope NOLA serves the community inside of a building. However, they switched up to honor social distancing.

Car began to line up around 9AM but the food pantry didn’t open up until 11 AM.

Each family was given a bag of produce, protein, snacks and canned goods!

Everyone was encouraged to come, as the bread trucks were unloaded with 1,000 loafs of bread and boxes of cereal were plentiful.

"This is great that they're doing this” Kevin Romain, a consumer told WGNO. “I know that for the older community and everything else that it's a huge assist and a huge help. It does wonders for the folks who don't have the ability to get out."

The only requirement was an I.D.!

Giving Hope NOLA is expecting to provide drive-thru services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.