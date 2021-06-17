Giving back at Giving Hope Food Pantry

Bill Wood & Team WGNO are blessed to be part of Founder's Day of Caring

MARRERO, La. — It takes team work.

At Giving Hope Food Pantry on the West Bank in Marrero, twice a week when it’s time to give out food, it takes a team of volunteers.

Giving Hope Food Pantry Supervisor Dawn Joseph says, “volunteers are essential to the food pantry, they help us keep this thing running to serve our clients and they’re very important to us.”

WGNO’s Bill Wood and Team WGNO join in as volunteers with the spirit of the day.

The day is Founder’s Day of Caring.

It’s a day.

And it’s a gift.

It’s given by our company’s founder, our CEO Perry Sook.

Perry Sook is the founder of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar broadcasts as America’s biggest company of television stations.

Since Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s founding in 1996, we have seen firsthand how nonprofits and public service agencies are the heartbeat of every one of our markets.

In times of crisis, it is these steadfast organizations that mobilize quickly with supplies, volunteers and bravely serve their community. With this in mind, Nexstar’s CEO, Perry Sook, created the Founder’s Day of Caring.

And that’s why Team WGNO is at Giving Hope Food Pantry.

The need is here.

As Dawn Joseph says, “there is a great need for food in the community and I’m happy to be here to service the community and we service over 1,500 a month.”

At WGNO, we are honored.

We are blessed to be able to give back.

Because we can.

Because we care.

And because one day, the spirit of Founder’s Day of Caring might just be found every day.

And in everybody.

And as a lady sitting in her car at Giving Hope Food Pantry, getting a box of peaches loaded into her car by Bill Wood says, “thank God for all of this.”