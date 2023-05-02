NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) ––– It is Give NOLA Tuesday! The 24-hour online fundraising event is an opportunity to support one or more of nearly 1,000 local non-profits and organizations participating this year.

GiveNOLA Day supports a wide range of nonprofit organizations. These organizations work in arts and culture, animal welfare, community improvement, education, environment, health, housing, human services, public safety and crime prevention, and youth development.

Since its inception in 2014, GiveNOLA Day has raised more than $49 million.

For more information about GiveNOLA Day or to donate, visit www.GiveNOLA.org.