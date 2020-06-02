GiveNOLA Day 2020 is underway!

NEW ORLEANS – Today is the Greater New Orleans Foundation’s annual fundraiser known as GiveNOLA Day.

It’s a day to give back and donate to one or more of over 700 participating non-profits around the city.

Donations are already climbing by the minute, and there’s still plenty of time for contributions of all amounts.

“The good thing about GiveNOLA Day is everybody can be a philanthropist because everybody can give,” GiveNOLA vice president of communications and public affairs Tyrone Walker said. “You know, the smallest donation is $10 that you can give to GiveNOLA Day, but when we all pull together, we make an incredible impact, and we hope to see that again this year.”

Last year’s event raised nearly $5.9 million from over 50,000 donations, and this year’s goal is to surpass that.

To find a non-profit to donate to or to get more information, you can head online to givenola.org.