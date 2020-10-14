Give this guy a hand for his invention

NEW ORLEANS – To get his foot in the door, a New Orleans guy puts the pedal to the metal.
His idea is primetime for these times.
His name is Arthur Boisfontaine.
He was a full-time graphics guy, a guru in his business.
WGNO’s Bill Wood says the pandemic put that on hold.
And it inspired Arthur to create a new notion to get back on his feet.
He found his footing all right.
He invented something he calls the Pure Pedal.
It’s a hand sanitizing station that needs no hands.
Not to make the hand sanitizer squirt out.
You use your feet.
Press the pedal. Receive the hand sanitizer.