Give this guy a hand for his invention

It's a hand sanitizer station that needs NO HANDS

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

NEW ORLEANS – To get his foot in the door, a New Orleans guy puts the pedal to the metal.

His idea is primetime for these times.

His name is Arthur Boisfontaine.

He was a full-time graphics guy, a guru in his business.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says the pandemic put that on hold.

And it inspired Arthur to create a new notion to get back on his feet.

He found his footing all right.

He invented something he calls the Pure Pedal.

It’s a hand sanitizing station that needs no hands.

Not to make the hand sanitizer squirt out.

You use your feet.

Press the pedal. Receive the hand sanitizer.

