NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Tuesday is Give NOLA Day, a huge day for local non-profits hoping to raise money to support what they do year-round. It is a 24-hour online giving event, in which you can donate.

The number on the “Giving Board” at the Greater New Orleans Foundation’s Center for Philanthropy keeps going up through generous donations from you on Give NOLA Day, a day to give as one community.

“Give NOLA Day helps us in so many ways, Michelle Wales, Director of Development at the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter said.

In its ninth year, Give NOLA Day is an initiative by the Greater New Orleans Foundation to help raise much-needed money to help 966 local non-profits in 13 Parishes in the Greater New Orleans region.

“It has been super successful. Last year we exceeded our goal,” Wales said.

One of the non-profits benefitting is the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter which helps homeless families get off the streets and get their lives back on track.

“In addition to provide housing, we provide services that may be beneficial in putting them back in a home and regain long term stability and independence,” she said.

Karneshia Bartholomew, a mother of two kids, has been staying at the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter for about a month.

“It is helping me because I’m not on the streets. I’m not living in the car where I was living before,” she said.

Bartholomew went on to say, “They saved my life. Without them I honestly don’t know where I’d be at. They are helping me find a place, get back into school.”

When you give, you are helping folks like Karneshia.

“Thank you. I appreciate it. I have faith and I know I’ll be a success from here,” she said.

Since Give NOLA Day began in 2014, it has raised more than 40 million dollars for regional non-profits. You have until midnight to donate. Click HERE.

For more information about the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter, click HERE.