Girls on the Run Bayou Region announces Reindeer Run on December 12

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — The Reindeer Run 5K is back!

Girls on the Run Bayou Region announced the Reindeer Run 5K will return on December 12 at 1:00 pm at the Bayou Country Sports Park in Houma.

Registration is now open online and race day registration will also be available beginning at 11:00 am on December 12.

This non-competitive running event is designed to deliver on the organization’s mission to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident.

The 5K is open to all ages and abilities, and the public is invited to participate to help make this special day the best it can be.

Prior to the 1:00 pm race start, participants can take part in fun activities like letters to Santa, cookie decorating, and a “happy hair” station to jazz up runners’ hair with color or glitter before the run. Holiday flare, strollers, and FUN are all encouraged!

All proceeds from the event will assist in providing scholarships to program participants in the upcoming spring season. To learn more about the mission of Girls on the Run Bayou Region, visit their website.