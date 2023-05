NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After a long season of cookie sales, the Girl Scouts of Louisiana East brought joy to mothers incarcerated at the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

On Saturday (May 20th), Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, in partnership with Girl Scouts Louisiana East, held the annual Girl Scouts Beyond Bars (GSBB) Program, as a way to keep female inmates connected and engaged with their children.

To increase the frequency of mother-daughter communication moms receive training to be troop leaders for their daughters. They learn skills like financial literacy, leadership, and first aid training, that help them transition back into society when they’re released.

Mothers were able to spend quality time with family during a luncheon, coloring activities and plenty of hugs.

The Girl Scouts of Louisiana East will be returning August, 2023.

To stay up to date on all things Girl Scouts, visit the website: Girls Scouts Louisiana East.

Take a look at these families coming together:

