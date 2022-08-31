NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The new musical phenomenon, “Six The Musical” is heading to The Saenger Theatre and tickets are on sale now.

Performances run November 29th through December 4th.

“Six” takes a modern-day 21st century girl power pop twist, telling the tale of the six wives of Henry VIII. This Broadway in New Orleans show features an all-woman cast, and an all-woman band.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design), and Tim Deiling (Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US castingby Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

Producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum are proud to announce the casting for an additional North American tour of the Tony Award®-winning hit musical SIX (called the “Boleyn Tour”). The cast features Gerianne Perez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard, and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein and Cecilia Snow.

Tickets are on sale now and range in price from $39-$169.