‘Giant Poo Tour’ brings 30-foot inflatable poop emoji to French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS – A lot of things happened in the French Quarter during the Carnival season, but one event that didn’t pop up until after Mardi Gras Day may prove to be more memorable than the rest.

Poo-Pourri, a brand of bathroom freshener with a name every bit as irreverent as its marketing tactics, brought the “Poo-Pourri Giant Poo Tour” to Decatur Street on February 28.

The giant inflatable promises “a mind-blowing, transformative, fully immersive 360° experience” designed to cleanse visitors of toxic thoughts, according to an event posting for the popup.

The inflatable will move on to Houston on March 13 before heading as far north as Washington, D.C., in early May and returning to Texas the first week of June.