City Park says Ghosts in the Oaks will go on, but they are closely monitoring the COVID-19 surge

Ghosts in the Oaks will go on, but City Park says ticket sales will hold off for another month.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On July 29, Friends of City Park announced their spook-tacular event, Ghosts in the Oaks, is still planned to go on.

City Park says, “The monstrously good time that we’ve all been waiting for is just around the corner! However, in response to recent developments in the local and federal response to COVID-19, protecting our little ghouls and goblins has motivated our decision to delay ticket sales for the event.”

Friend of City Park will make an announcement sometime in August regarding ticket sales for Ghosts in the Oaks.

The event is currently scheduled for Thursday, October 21 through Sunday, October 24. Tickets are $20 for early admission at 5:00 p.m. or $15 for admission at 6:00 p.m. The event will go till 9:00 p.m.

Don’t forget that Friends of City Park members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets at a discounted rate of $12, a full 2 days ahead of sales to the general public.

The discount code will be provided in advance to members by email. Friends members can also call us at 504-483-9376 for the code to be applied to their purchase at the time of booking. Not a member? JOIN now.

Friends of City Park Patrons and Ambassadors, you will receive free tickets to the event as a perk of your membership level. Friends of City Park will reserve these tickets on your behalf, and instructions for requesting your preferred admission date will be communicated to you within the week.