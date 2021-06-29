Getting people back to work: Blue Oak BBQ paying between $22-$27 an hour plus health benefits & paid time off

NEW ORLEANS– The restaurant industry is struggling to fill vacant positions, so many businesses must go above and beyond to attract potential employees.

Over at Blue Oak BBQ in Mid-City they are busy serving up orders for customers, but at the same time making sure their staff gets what they want too.

“This is home. This is my zone. I’m happy. I always walk into the kitchen with a smile,” Tyran Carrie, Chef at Blue Oak BBQ said.

Chef Tyran Carrie is smiling because he gets paid between $22 and $27 an hour, plus he gets health benefits which includes medical, dental, vision, and even paid time off. This is something that is very rare in the service industry.

“A lot of people stress about going to the doctor because they can’t pay those bills. But here you go to the doctor and can keep up with your health,” he said.

Blue Oak is currently hiring for all positions and they are luring workers with a higher salary and health benefits.

“We’re all humans and we just need the basic things to get by and we feel like we can help get you in the right place,” Co-Owner of Blue Oak BBQ Ronnie Evans said.

“It is the least we can do and we want to make sure we take care of our people,” Evans said.

Over at Strategic Resumes and Business Plans, Grant Cooper helps people land jobs and he says what Blue Oak is doing is smart.

“The types that people don’t want are the ones where you work directly with people because those pose a higher risk, even if you’re vaccinated. So you have to offer the front line workers more than you did in the past,” Cooper said.

You’ve heard the saying that good food is made with love, and here at Blue Oak BBQ their food is made with love because these employees truly love their job.

“This is hands down one of the best jobs that I’ve ever had. I plan on being here awhile,” Chef Tyran Carrie said.

Their marquee jokingly reads, ‘you don’t have to be crazy to work here, we train you.’ Employees say it would be crazy not to want to work here.

