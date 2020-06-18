Getting creative about creativity

NEW ORLEANS– How do you get creative about being creative?

And how do you do it in the middle of a crisis?

Julie Connelly saw herself as an artist on YouTube. Teaching kids how to make paper flowers. Creating with chalk the same stuff you see on sidewalks and parking lots.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says it’s inspiration for kids who may be stuck at home and bored beyond belief.

Julie is actually an art therapist.

Her show originally for the hospital patients she couldn’t see in person because of the pandemic.

Now she’s broadcasting across the internet to kids in every creative corner, who need a way to escape the moment.

They do.

And have something to show as they arrive on the other side.

Kids like Ella Nicoll, an eight-year-old, about to be third grader from New Orleans.

She’s been following Art Time with Ms. Julie.

You can, too.

Just go to YouTube and search for Art Time with Ms. Julie.