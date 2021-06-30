Get your fireworks early: RC’s Fireworks in Gretna experiencing fireworks shortage

GRETNA, La.– There is a fireworks shortage across the country, and even fireworks stands in our area are seeing a supply shortage.

This 4th of July may have a little less sparkle in the sky because of a nation-wide fireworks shortage that’s even affecting fireworks stands like RC’s Fireworks in Gretna.

“Our supply is at 70 percent,” Marie Lloyd at RC’s Fireworks said.

She says her supply is coming up 30 percent short, so she’s expecting to sell out early.

“We don’t have that extra supply to make it work. I’m expecting to close early because it is running out and we just don’t have it,” she said.

The fireworks shortage is due to the shutdown of firework factories in China due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers like John Delaney heard about this shortage.

“That was one of the reasons that I decided to come out and purchase fireworks a little earlier, because of the pandemic, there were problems with retailers,” he said.

Another problem is that the prices of fireworks are going up anywhere between 15 to 20 percent, all because of the shortage.

So if you want your pick of the pack to make your Independence Day really “pop”, her best advice is, “Come early because it won’t be here.”