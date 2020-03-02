Get tickets now for Soul Fest at the Audubon Zoo

NEW ORLEANS – Soul Fest presented by AARP at Audubon Zoo is one of New Orleans’ biggest celebrations of African American culture.

This two-day family-oriented event features live musical performances by local jazz, rhythm & blues, and gospel artists on the Zoo’s Capital One Bank Stage.

Soul Fest presented by AARP is an iconic event infusing the joyful culture of New Orleans while creating a connection with the natural world.

Tickets to the Audubon Zoo can be purchased here. Entry to Soul Fest is included with a Zoo ticket, or free with an Audubon Membership.