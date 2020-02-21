Get set for Mardi Gras with a Disco Punch from Jack Rose

NEW ORLEANS - On Friday morning, Royal Sonesta New Orleans celebrated their 50th annual “Greasing of the Poles.”

This year’s greasing contestants included WGNO's own Kenny Lopez, musician and actress Amanda Shaw, designer and founder of New Orleans-based Reagan Charleston Jewelry and cast member of Bravo TV’s Southern Charm Nola Reagan Charleston Thomas, and Miss New Orleans Pride 2020 Miss Lana Oday.