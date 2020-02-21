Get set for Mardi Gras with a Disco Punch from Jack Rose

Hank Allen stops by Jack Rose to learn how to make a Disco Punch with Beverage Director Alexandra Minton. This recipe is great as a single drink but really makes a wonderful option for a large group or a party.

The recipe is:

Disco Punch
One punch bowl serves 8-12 people

Ingredients:

  • 10 oz Mt. Gay Eclipse Rum
  • 10 oz Bigallet China-China Liqueur
  • 5 oz Suze Liqueur
  • 5 oz Falernum Syrup
  • 10 oz lime juice
  • 15 oz pineapple juice
  • 5 oz 1:1 simple syrup
  • 1 bottle of Prosecco

Directions: Combine first 7 ingredients in punch bowl. Give it a good stir, then top with a full bottle of Prosecco

