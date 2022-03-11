NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Daylight savings is almost here!

The New Orleans Fire Department is reminding the community to prepare for the time change to spring forward.

On Sunday, March 13, NOFD also reminded residents to change their smoke alarms.

NOFD is also providing services to residents who need their 9-volt smoke alarms switched with a new one free of charge.

The NOFD will supply and install FREE 10-year smoke alarms for any New Orleanian in need.

This service is also available to the deaf and hard-of-hearing, with strobe light and bed-shaker components to supplement the audible alarm.

If you or anyone you know is in need of this potentially lifesaving service please contact the NOFD at 504-658-4714 or you can make your request online.