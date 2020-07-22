Get a small Wendy’s Frosty-ccino for just $1 with any purchase

Now through August 9, Wendy’s fans can cool off with a $1 small Wendy’s Frosty-ccino with any purchase.
This deal is available at all New Orleans-area Wendy’s restaurants.
Add the smooth, refreshing taste of a Wendy’s Frosty-ccino to your order for just a dollar.
If you haven’t tried one yet, a Frosty-ccino is a delicious cold-brewed coffee swirled with Wendy’s legendary Frosty mix and served over ice.
Now’s your chance to get your hands on one for $1.
The only question remaining is, will you choose vanilla or chocolate?