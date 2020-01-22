George Rodrigue Foundation hosts dinner to celebrate legacy of Chef Paul Prudhomme

NEW ORLEANS – The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts in partnership with the New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute (NOCHI) has announced that it will celebrate the culinary legacy of Chef Paul Prudhomme with an Aioli Dinner Supper Club on Thursday, March 12.

The evening will feature dishes inspired by Chef Paul Prudhomme, prepared by special guest Chefs Frank Brigtsen, Dickie Brennan and Morgan Landry (Research & Development Chef of Magic Seasoning Blends).

The dinner will take place on March 12, from 6:3- to 9:30 P.M. in McIlhenny Hall at the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, 725 Howard Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130

George Rodrigue painted Chef Paul’s portrait three times. The most famous (below on left, 1989) commemorates K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen in New York City (now closed). George also painted Chef in a large genre piece called The Great Cajun Omelet (below center 1984, size 48×65, oil on canvas).

Tickets are $300 per person ($200 tax deductible) and can be purchased here. All proceeds will benefit the arts in education programs of the George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts.

George Rodrigue is to Louisiana artists what Chef Paul Prudhomme is to Louisiana Chefs. They both grew up in Cajun country, and were passionate about their crafts from a young age. After years of hard work and dedication they were both lucky enough to be able to turn their passions into successful careers. Their contributions to art, cuisine, and culture have made a lasting mark in New Orleans, Louisiana, and beyond. Friends for thirty years, George & Chef Paul supported each other’s talents and efforts at festivals, fund-raisers, gallery exhibitions, and restaurant openings.

Sponsorship Levels