Gendusa’s Italian Market received $5,000 grant after devastating fire

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Hospitality Foundation marked its 14th year of giving by granting $5,000.00 to support Gendusa’s Italian Market, a locally-owned restaurant located in Kenner.

The restaurant, destroyed by fire before dawn on Tuesday, June 16th, was determined a complete loss but no one was hurt.

The grant from the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation was presented in the form of purchase credits for two restaurant supply companies, which will allow Gendusa’s the flexibility to use available cash

resources for other business needs.

Mr. Gendusa recently announced the purchase of a building two doors down and hopes to open within days for serving their customers again. “I am extremely grateful for the financial support from the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation,” said Troy Gendusa, restaurant owner. “We didn’t know what we were going to do, and were weighing every option. The Foundation’s grant is a welcomed gift, especially with the continuing pandemic, and will allow us to get our doors opened quicker, helping both our business and our employees.”

This award represents the care and dedication of the Foundation and the spirit of its mission to strengthen Louisiana’s hospitality industry through support of individuals within the community.

“We are proud to be able to provide some financial relief to Gendusa’s following their restaurant fire,” said David Blitch, Foundation President and Co-Founder. “Our organization was poised to respond to help this Kenner hospitality business owner when he needed it most.”