NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Gayle Benson, the owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans is suing her neighbors for last year’s deadly dog attack that killed one of her two Yorkies.

Benson filed suit for $1,250 dollars in total for the damages from the incident.

According to court documents, on Saturday afternoon, April 10, 2021, Benson was walking on the sidewalk of the street with her two Yorkies named, Master Petey and Miss Lucy on a leash.

Suddenly out of nowhere two vicious dogs who were not on a leash, came charging at Benson and her two small Yorkies.

Court documents said, Miss Lucy tried to protect Mrs.Benson and Mrs.Benson was able to scoop her up in her arms, but slid through her arms and was “torn apart” and killed by her neighbor’s dogs.

Master Petey was seriously injured but survived the attack.

Documents show Benson and her two Yorkies did not do anything to provoke the aggressive dogs.

After the attack, Benson reported it to the New Orleans Police Department and LSPCA.

André and Caroline Robert’s two dogs were euthanized shortly after.

André Robert was cited with two counts of determination of a dangerous animal, two counts of failing to keep his dogs confined within a secure, enclosed fence that is a minimum of 4-feet tall, and two counts of failing to have his dogs secured with a leash and accompanied of their owner or keeper.

Robert plead no contest to the two counts of failing to keep his dogs confined and secured in an enclosed place and two counts of failing to have his dogs secured on a leash and accompanied by an owner.

According to court documents, prior to the attack, Robert’s dogs have also attacked Benson’s housekeeper and upon further information, they have also attacked other neighbors.