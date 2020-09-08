Gayle Benson makes several Forbes lists

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 05: New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson looks on during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has been recognized several times by Forbes in its annual wealth rankings.

Benson has a real time net worth of $3.3 billion, according to Forbes.

That puts her at 249 on the 2020 list of the 400 richest people in America. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tops the list with a net worth of $179 billion.

Benson comes in at 616 on the 2020 billionaires list, which is also topped by Bezos.

Forbes puts Benson 31st out of 42 richest sports team owners. Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer tops that list with $69 billion.

Benson is listed as the only billionaire in New Orleans. She first made the list in October 2018 with $2.8 billion.