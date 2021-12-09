Garth Brooks talks about visiting Baton Rouge for his first-ever concert at Tiger Stadium

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Garth Brooks is calling all fans in Baton Rouge to his first ever concert at Tiger Stadium, which is set for April 30th at 7:00 p.m.

This will be Brooks’ first time in Louisiana in almost five years and his first time in Baton Rouge in 24 years. This will be his only stop in Louisiana and Mississippi in 2022.

Tickets to this show go on sale on Friday, December 10th at 10 a.m. It will be in-the-round-seating. There will be an 8 ticket limit per purchase. Tickets will cost $94.95, all inclusive.

In May, Garth Brooks was one of five artists to receive one of the most prestigious honors an artist can receive, The Kennedy Center Honor. Garth is the first-ever seven-time recipient of the CMA Entertainer of the Year honor. Brooks is the first and only artist in history to receive nine Diamond Awards for the now nine-diamond-certified albums at over 10 million album sales each.

He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 157 million album sales. Brooks recently released two new albums, his 12th studio album, “FUN” and live album, “Triple Live Deluxe.”

In January of 2020, Billboard announced that Garth was the first artist to have hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart in the 80’s, 90’s, 00’s, 10’s, and 20’s.

For Garth Brooks tickets, click HERE. Tickets are randomly assigned when you buy them, and all tickets are $94.95. Tickets will go on-sale at 10 a.m. You can enter the waiting room at 9 a.m. You can also order on the Ticketmaster phone line at 1-877-654-2784.