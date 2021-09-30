Garbage collection in Lower Lafitte and Barataria scheduled for Sunday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)— On Thursday, Jefferson Parish officials announced garbage collection in Lower Lafitte and Barataria will be taking place on Sundays instead of the routine Tuesday/Friday collection schedule.

This is a temporary measure that is being implemented to address immediate safety concerns and traffic delays involving the temporary bridge. 

River Birch Renewable Energy has established a lost tipper cart hotline for residents in Lafitte, Barataria, and Crown Point. Residents in areas that are accessible can call the Lafitte Area Cart Request Hotline at 504-272-2889. Deliveries of tipper carts will begin the week of Monday, October 18, 2021. 

For additional information, please contact the Jefferson Parish Dept of Environmental Affairs at 504-731-4612. 

For more information about Jefferson Parish, visit www.JeffParish.net.  Residents can also receive regular updates by following the Parish on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram (@JeffParishGov) or by texting JPALERT or JPNOTICIAS to 888-777.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News