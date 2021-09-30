Garbage collection in Lower Lafitte and Barataria scheduled for Sunday

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)— On Thursday, Jefferson Parish officials announced garbage collection in Lower Lafitte and Barataria will be taking place on Sundays instead of the routine Tuesday/Friday collection schedule.

This is a temporary measure that is being implemented to address immediate safety concerns and traffic delays involving the temporary bridge.

River Birch Renewable Energy has established a lost tipper cart hotline for residents in Lafitte, Barataria, and Crown Point. Residents in areas that are accessible can call the Lafitte Area Cart Request Hotline at 504-272-2889. Deliveries of tipper carts will begin the week of Monday, October 18, 2021.

For additional information, please contact the Jefferson Parish Dept of Environmental Affairs at 504-731-4612.

