Garbage and recycling collection canceled Monday due to Hurricane Ida

JEAN LAFITTE, La. (WGNO) — On Friday, Jefferson Parish officials announced curbside garbage and recycling collection will be canceled on Monday, August 30, 2021, due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida.

All four Jefferson Parish trash drop-off sites and the residential drop-off site at the Jefferson Parish landfill will be closed for business on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Due to the voluntary evacuation, the Lafitte trash drop-off site will close on Saturday, August 28, 2021. All sites will remain closed on Monday, August 30, 2021. There will be no make-up day for the missed collection. Residents who regularly receive collection on a Monday will have their garbage picked up on their next scheduled collection day, Thursday, September 2, 2021. Recyclables will be picked up on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Residents are asked not to place bulky waste at the curb for collection until the threat of the storm is over. Bulky items include medium and large tree limbs and logs, furniture, construction debris, household appliances, bagged debris, carpet, and carpet padding. These items can pose hazards for homes and automobiles during high winds and can clog storm drains and contribute to street flooding during heavy rain events. Residents are urged to hold any large, bulk waste until the next scheduled pick-up day after the storm threat has passed.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to secure their garbage cans and recycling containers in a safe location. Any loose trash, such as tree limbs, should be bundled, tied down, and placed in a location where the debris cannot be exposed to high winds. Collection updates are available on the Hurricane Season Dashboard.

For more information about Jefferson Parish, visit www.JeffParish.net. Residents can receive regular updates by following the Parish on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@JeffParishGov), or by texting JPALERT or JPNOTICIAS to 888-777.