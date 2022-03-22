BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels Team wowed air show visitors at the New Orleans Air Show 2022 over the weekend at NAS JRB New Orleans in Belle Chasse, La. Beautiful blue skies and fabulous weather brought thousands to the air show.

The sleek and beautiful blue and gold Blue Angel F/A 18 ‘Super Hornets’ were the featured act. It’s the first time in five years the Blue Angels have performed in New Orleans.

They didn’t disappoint.

Incredible precision flying and the sound of thunder from their engines kept eyes to the skies. The high-octane shows featured precision flying, artistic formation flying, and some too-close-for-comfort moments.

Photo: Rick Erbach | WGNO

Air show enthusiasts were also thrilled on Saturday to see Fat Albert, the C-130J ‘Super Hercules,’ take to the skies. Marine pilots fly the nimble cargo plane. It is the workhorse of the Blue Angels.

Fat Albert transports personnel and equipment from show to show.

This is the 76th season for the Blue Angels.

WGNO’s Rick Erbach was at the air show photographing the Blue Angels and Fat Albert in action.

Check out our photo gallery at the top of the page.

Photo: Rick Erbach | WGNO