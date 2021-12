NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Just a few days before Christmas, Santa made a special trip from the North Pole to New Orleans, so visit some of his littlest fans.

That’s right — Kris Kringle, dressed head to toe in his jolly red suit, walked the halls of Ochsner Baptist to wish a Merry Christmas to babies in the hospital’s NICU.

It was a moment for many parents that will be treasured forever.

