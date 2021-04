Thursday, April 15 is the third severe weather day in a row across New Orleans and the WGNO viewing.

A Flash Flood Watch has been in effect for nearly three days, originally issued on Tuesday, and lasting until noon on Thursday.

Downed power lines, flooded streets, and snapped trees have been a common sight over the last three days.

Gause Blvd. flooding in Slidell from T. Valle

Gentilly Eastbound at 610 closed due to high water

Mandeville street flooding from A. Haddad

Breaux Bridge neighborhood flooding from S. Gaudin

Street flooding in Baton Rouge from S. Russo

Street flooding in Mandeville from S. LeBreton

High water in Morgan City from K. Keneker

Kenner storm clouds from T. Rizzo