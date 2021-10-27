Gallery: Pediatric Emergency Room opens in Metairie

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Children’s Hospital New Orleans announced the opening of its new pediatric Emergency Room in Metairie. Since Tuesday, October 26 at 7 a.m., patient care is effective.

Pediatric Emergency Room opens in Metairie

The new, 11-bed ER enhances access to pediatric emergency services for Jefferson Parish children and families, providing a complete range of emergency services to care for children from birth through age 21, in addition to scheduled imaging tests.

“Children’s Hospital is proud to bring specialized pediatric emergency care closer to home for families on the East bank of Jefferson Parish,” said John R. Nickens IV, President and Chief Executive Officer of Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “With our robust primary and specialty care network in Metairie, expanding services to include emergency care will best serve the nearly 50,000 children of this community with expert care from our team of pediatric emergency medicine providers.”

The new facility, located at the corner of Clearview Pkwy and Veterans Blvd, offers 24/7 full-service emergency care. The comprehensive emergency center connects specialized pediatric emergency services with Children’s Hospital’s network of pediatric specialists. Diagnostic imaging services include CT Scans, X-Ray, and Ultrasound.

“This investment is a reflection of LCMC Health’s commitment to provide accessible, extraordinary care for children within our local communities,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “The project also brings 64 new jobs to Jefferson Parish, staffed by a dedicated team of pediatric emergency medicine physicians, nurse practitioners, pediatric nurses, and other team members.”

In addition to the new, Metairie-based Emergency Room, Children’s Hospital operates two other emergency departments, including at West Jefferson Medical Center, and at the hospital’s main campus in New Orleans, which houses the largest pediatric emergency department in Louisiana, with 46 beds and more than 50,000 patient visits per year.

Emergency patients and their families have access to over 40 pediatric specialties at Children’s Hospital, and the hospital has the ability to transport patients quickly in the event that inpatient care or surgery are needed.