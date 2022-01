(iSeeCars) - When it comes to transmissions, cars used to fall under two categories: manual and automatic. However, a third type of transmission is growing in popularity, creating a third option: the continuously variable transmission (CVT). The CVT is actually a type of automatic transmission, but the two have distinct differences. What are the differences between CVT and automatic transmissions, and is one type better than the other? We look at CVT vs. standard automatic transmissions to help you understand what you need to know.

Long the bane of enthusiasts, the continuously variable transmission is exactly that - a transmission that is constantly varying the gear ratio for the conditions at hand. How is this possible? By not using gears at all.