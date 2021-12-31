GALLERY: 2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade rolls through French Quarter on New Year’s Eve

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Thousands of revelers lined up in the French Quarter along the Mississippi River on Friday afternoon to enjoy the annual running of the Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade.

Starting on Elysian Fields in the Faubourg Marigny and crossing Esplanade Avenue onto South Peters as it merged with Decatur Street and eventually into North Peters at Canal Street, the French Quarter provided the perfect backdrop as the parade rolled by the Old U.S. Mint, French Market, Cafe du Monde and Jackson Square.

WGNO took to the streets and onto the Louisiana Office of Tourism’s float, which is one of two rolling this weekend with the other at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, Calif, on Saturday (Jan. 1) to take in all the sights of a splendid, summer-like New Year’s Eve day in the historic district of New Orleans.

2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade (Photo: Aaron S. Lee | WGNO)

2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade (Photo: Aaron S. Lee | WGNO)

2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade (Photo: Aaron S. Lee | WGNO)

2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade (Photo: Aaron S. Lee | WGNO)

2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade (Photo: Aaron S. Lee | WGNO)

2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade (Photo: Aaron S. Lee | WGNO)

2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade (Photo: Aaron S. Lee | WGNO)

2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade (Photo: Aaron S. Lee | WGNO)

2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade (Photo: Aaron S. Lee | WGNO)

2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade (Photo: Aaron S. Lee | WGNO)

2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade (Photo: Aaron S. Lee | WGNO)

2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade (Photo: Aaron S. Lee | WGNO)

2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade (Photo: Aaron S. Lee | WGNO)

2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade (Photo: Aaron S. Lee | WGNO)

2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade (Photo: Aaron S. Lee | WGNO)

The 88th annual Sugar Bowl will feature No. 6 Baylor (11-2) versus No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2) inside the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 7:15 p.m. (CST).