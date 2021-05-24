Funeral services set for JPSO Det. Stephen Arnold, family issues statement

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A day after announcing the passing of Detective Stephen Arnold, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office have released details of the funeral arrangements set for the fallen officer.

Det. Stephen Arnold (Photo: JPSO)

Services will be held on Tuesday, June 1, at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center, 6400 Airline Drive in Metairie. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will be immediately followed by a memorial service at noon.

The funeral procession is expected to leave the memorial at around 1:15 p.m. en route to the internment site at Greenwood Cemetery Mausoleum, 5200 Canal Blvd. in New Orleans.

The procession is expected to proceed down Airline to I-10, enter I-10, and exit at City Park Avenue before proceeding north on Canal Blvd.

Graveside honors will be rendered at the Greenwood Cemetery Mausoleum at the conclusion of the procession, expected about 2 p.m.

The JPSO has also released a statement from Det. Arnold’s family.

The statement reads:

“﻿We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Stephen. We could not be prouder of the life he led. We have been comforted by the outpouring of support from near and far and know his friends and law enforcement family feel the same. We ask that our privacy be respected so that we may mourn our loved one in peace.”

Electronic billboards along the Causeway memorialize fallen JPSO detective Stephen Arnold.

Photo: Peyton LoCicero | WGNO

In the meantime, Det. Arnold is already being remembered with electronic billboards located in the cut-outs along the Causeway Bridge displaying “in memory of” the fallen officer.

Working with a DEA Task Force, the then 35-year-old Arnold was shot multiple times while serving a warrant in the 5300 block of Douglas Street in 2016.

Arnold was initially treated at the University Hospital and been under intense medical care since.

All times and routes for the services are subject to change.